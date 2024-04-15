Green (knee) is expected to play Tuesday against the Kings, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green missed the season finale with a right knee bruise, but it was likely a precaution. There should be another update Monday evening or early Tuesday, but fantasy managers can expect Green to carry a probable tag at worst following this update.
