Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play Wednesday
Green (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday against Milwaukee, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It appears as though Green, who is already ruled out for Monday's contest, will return to the court when the Warriors face the Bucks on Wednesday barring any major setbacks, as mentioned by coach Steve Kerr. Rookie Eric Paschall figures to play a major role with Green sidelined Monday, but could then return to a normal one when the All-Star likely returns to the lineup Wednesday.
