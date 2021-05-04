Green (hip) is likely to play Tuesday but will go through warmups before an official decision is made, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green was initially listed as questionable, so this is effectively an upgrade to probable. Over the past five games, he's averaged 7.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks.
