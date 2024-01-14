Green (conditioning/coach's decision) is expected to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being reinstated following a 12-game suspension, Green has missed four straight games to regain his conditioning. Coach Steve Kerr hinted at Green returning earlier next week, so this news isn't completely surprising, and the defensive-minded forward's official availability likely won't be known until a few hours before the 6 p.m. ET tipoff.