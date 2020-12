Green (undisclosed) is not expected to play in any of the Warriors' preseason games, Drew Shiller of Warriors Outsiders reports.

Green began lifting weights at the facility Thursday, but he has yet to do any sort of cardio. Instead of ramping him up by throwing him into the fire during preseason games, coach Steve Kerr will opt for a slower approach, bringing Green along during training camp with the hope of him being ready for the regular-season opener.