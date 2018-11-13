Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to sit Tuesday
Green will likely be held out of Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
There have been rumors regarding verbal altercations between Green and a few of his teammates within Golden State's locker room following Monday's loss, so it's unclear if this is in any way related to the decision to sit him down Tuesday. Jordan Bell figures to draw the start at power forward, and Green should return to the starting lineup for Thursday's contest in Houston.
