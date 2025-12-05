Green was wearing a walking boot after Thursday's game against the 76ers but intends to continue playing through a right foot injury, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of Green foot issue is unclear at this time, though he mentioned in the postgame media scrum that he suffered the injury when Dominick Barlow landed on his right foot in the first half. Green will likely be re-evaluated over the next day or so as the team prepares to face off against Cleveland on Saturday.