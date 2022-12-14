Green (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's game at Indiana.

The Warriors are officially listing Green as probable as they play on the second night of a back-to-back after getting blown out by Milwaukee on Tuesday. While Green appears on track to play in both halves of the back-to-back, Stephen Curry (knee) is considered questionable, and Golden State has already ruled out Klay Thompson (rest) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor).