Warriors' Draymond Green: Falters as starting point guard
Green put up seven points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 108-100 loss to the Pelicans.
With D'Angelo Russell (thumb) recently becoming the seventh Warriors player to join the injury report, coach Steve Kerr made the surprising decision to turn to Green as Golden State's starting point guard. While Green is a gifted passer, he appeared miscast in a lead playmaking role, struggling from the field in Sunday's game and delivering a weak 4:3 assist-to-turnover ratio. It's unclear if Kerr plans to stick with Green as his primary point guard in the Warriors' next game Tuesday in Memphis or if he'll give rookie Ky Bowman a more extended look in the role.
