Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills box score in victory

Green tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-115 victory over New Orleans.

Green has been inconsistent of late, but this is the type of performance that owners are used to. The defensive stats were fantastic, and he scored his most points in a game since November 13th. He is never going to be the main option on offense, but with Steph Curry (ankle) going down tonight and Kevin Durant still being bothered by his ankles, there is scope for Green to get some more shots moving forward.