Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in modest fashion
Green supplied four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 loss to the Thunder.
Green couldn't do much on the scoring front but did provide his typically solid production across the rest of the stat sheet. The outspoken forward did have a technical assessed for arguing with the officials and saw his point total dwindle for the fourth straight game. The 27-year-old has seen a slight drop in most of his numbers thus far this season, but he has improved in all three shooting columns on the stat sheet. His respective 46.6 percent and 33.3 percent success rates from the field and three-point range are his best since the 2015-16 season, while his 78.3 percent free-throw shooting is his highest since his rookie 2012-13 campaign.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores season-high 20 in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles with five blocks•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores season-high 18 in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Flirts with triple-double Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses double-double Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Avoids suspension, will play Sunday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...