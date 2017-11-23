Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in modest fashion

Green supplied four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 loss to the Thunder.

Green couldn't do much on the scoring front but did provide his typically solid production across the rest of the stat sheet. The outspoken forward did have a technical assessed for arguing with the officials and saw his point total dwindle for the fourth straight game. The 27-year-old has seen a slight drop in most of his numbers thus far this season, but he has improved in all three shooting columns on the stat sheet. His respective 46.6 percent and 33.3 percent success rates from the field and three-point range are his best since the 2015-16 season, while his 78.3 percent free-throw shooting is his highest since his rookie 2012-13 campaign.