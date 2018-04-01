Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in Saturday's win

Green went for eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 win over the Kings.

Green supplied an impressive all-around effort, although the fact that both Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant were back and playing a full allotment of minutes kept his overall offensive involvement limited. As long as his pair of star teammates remain healthy for what's left of the regular season, the 28-year-old's stat lines could remain similar to Saturday's in the Warriors' remaining games.