Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in trademark fashion

Green supplied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Golden State's 110-97 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

It was a vintage, stat-sheet-stuffing effort for Green, who thrived in every facet of the game while drawing even with Klay Thompson for a team-high minutes total. Green was also the top facilitator on the Warriors for the night and is now averaging 10.3 points, 8.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks over the first three games of the series. His shot was encouragingly improved Thursday as well, as his 44.4 percent success rate from the field was easily his best of the three contests against the Spurs. He'll look to help the Warriors close out the first round with a sweep in Sunday's Game 4.