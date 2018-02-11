Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in win

Green supplied 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.

With Kevin Durant enduring a rough night overall, Green stepped up his offensive contributions while still maintaining his typically impressive numbers in other categories. The six-year veteran now has three double-digit scoring efforts in the first five games of February, and he's tallied no less than six rebounds and assists in each contest of the month thus far. He's also put up a robust total of 33 shot attempts over the last two games combined, leading to an average of 14.5 points during that stretch. Given his penchant for above-average multi-category production, Green's fantasy stock remains high across all formats despite the high-usage profiles of his fellow first-unit teammates.