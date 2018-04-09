Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in win

Green offered 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 win over the Suns.

Just another full stat line for Green, who's put up double-digit scoring totals in three of five April contests. The energetic forward has seen a boost in offensive usage at times while helping fill the scoring void created by Stephen Curry's (knee) absence, and he'll undoubtedly be counted on for his trademark multi-category contributions during the upcoming postseason.