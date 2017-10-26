Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in win
Green totaled 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Raptors.
Green was his usual stat-sheet-stuffing self while often facing off against the inexperienced Pascal Siakam down low. It was the energetic forward's first double-double of the campaign and second straight contest with at least 50 percent shooting, after starting the campaign by shooting no better than 33.3 percent in his first three games. The 27-year-old continues to be one of the most reliable sources of across-the-board production for fantasy owners in any format.
