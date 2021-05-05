Green had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss at New Orleans.

Green filled the stat sheet once again and came just one assist away from a double-double despite scoring just seven points. Perhaps the only negative aspect about his performance was the fact that he committed six turnovers, which translates to a 3:2 assist-to-turnover ratio. He's averaging 4.1 turnovers per game over his last seven games, though he also dishes out 10.3 assists per contest in that same span.