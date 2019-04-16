Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills the box score in loss
Green managed 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 135-131 loss to the Clippers.
Green chipped in across the board but was unable to help the Warriors overcome the Clippers who recorded the largest comeback in the history of the playoffs. It was very uncharacteristic from the Warriors who are typically one of the more ruthless teams when having a big lead. Green has certainly upped his production of late and will be called upon to do more on both ends of the floor with DeMarcus Cousins (quad) set to miss extended time.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ready for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Resting in regular-season finale•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Vintage performance in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Turns in stellar final line•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid contributions in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...