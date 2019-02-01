Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills the box score in return
Green ended with four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-104 loss to Philadelphia.
Green returned to the starting lineup Thursday after sitting out the last game for rest purposes. Green has been struggling to score the ball this season, averaging just seven points across 36 games. His supporting numbers have gone a long way to salvaging his production, especially over the past two weeks. Green is a solid fantasy option across most formats as long as you can deal with poor efficiency and basically no scoring.
