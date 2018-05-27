Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills the boxscore in Game Six victory

Green had just four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks and four steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 victory over the Rockets.

Green was electric on the defensive end of the floor, racking up a combined nine steals and blocks as he basically shut Clint Capela out of the game. Green was confident of victory heading into the game and after a slow start, the Warriors were able to run away and record a comfortable win. The series is now headed for a Game Seven in Houston on Monday and Green will be looking to maintain the same type of effort as the Warriors deal with a raucous Houston crowd.