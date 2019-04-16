Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills the boxscore in loss

Green managed 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 135-131 loss to the Clippers.

Green chipped in across the board but was unable to help the Warriors overcome the Clippers who recorded the largest comeback in the history of the playoffs. It was very uncharacteristic from the Warriors who are typically one of the more ruthless teams when having a big lead. Green has certainly upped his production of late and will be called upon to do more on both ends of the floor with DeMarcus Cousins (quad) set to miss extended time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...