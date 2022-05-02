The NBA will not reduce the Flagrant-2 foul Green picked up during the second quarter of Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green was assessed the foul and ejected from Sunday's game, which the Warriors went on to win by one point to take a 1-0 series lead. While there was some speculation that the league could reduce the foul to a Flagrant-1, that will not be the case. As such, Green will be assessed two flagrant points for the postseason. Per league rules, four flagrant points results in an automatic one-game suspension, so Green could trigger that result by picking up two more Flagrant-1 fouls (one flagrant point each) or another Flagrant-2 (two points) at any point during the playoffs. For now, though, he'll be free to return to action for Game 2 against Memphis on Tuesday night.