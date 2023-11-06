Green closed with 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Green did a little bit of everything in Sunday's loss to Cleveland, handing out a team-high assist total while leading the team in steals and finishing second in scoring in the loss. Green has picked up his scoring abilities as of late, reaching double figures in three straight outings while dishing out eight or more assists with two or more steals in two of those contests.