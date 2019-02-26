Warriors' Draymond Green: Flirts with triple-double

Green produced 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 34 minutes during Monday's win over Charlotte.

After exiting Saturday's game against Houston early due to a sprained ankle, Green had one of his most complete performances against the Hornets. Greens' struggled with injury this season which has amplified some consistency issues, especially on the offensive end, that have emerged over the past couple season. He's having his worst season since emerging as a core piece for the Warriors, averaging a mere 7.1 points to go along with 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game on the season. Green remains a solid fantasy asset due to his all-around production, but his statistical impact has faded compared to past years and he is no longer a top-tier fantasy player.