Green finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 127-100 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Green came one assist away from notching his first triple-double of the postseason, and he likely could've reached that plateau if the game had been closer. The former Defensive Player of the Year was one of the few starters to remain on the court to begin the fourth quarter, but he was quickly subbed out as the game devolved into a blowout. Green, who shifted to center Thursday with Kevon Looney (illness) not at 100 percent, also played superb defense on Anthony Davis and held the superstar center in check after he dominated in Game 1.