Green provided eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Lakers.

Green looked to be in mid-season form Tuesday, spending time at both power forward and center. He was limited to 28 minutes due to foul trouble, however. At his best, Green can still be a triple-double threat, but his scoring is something that comes and goes. Look for him to be a solid source of rebounds, assists and defensive stats in his age-35 campaign.