Warriors' Draymond Green: Flirts with triple-double Saturday

Green finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 win over the Nuggets.

Green found his shot Saturday after a subpar start to the season. Through the team's first nine games, he was averaging 9.1 points on 46.7 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from long range. The rest of his performance was on par, as Green averaged 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game during 2016-17.