Green posted seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 128-118 preseason win over Portland.

Green did a little bit of everything during Friday's exhibition contest, with five of his team-high 10 assists coming in the third quarter as he flirted with a triple-double. His box score production rarely matches his real-life importance on the floor, but Green's ability to satisfy multiple stats makes him a solid deep option on fantasy rosters.