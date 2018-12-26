Warriors' Draymond Green: Fouls out in blowout loss
Green collected four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 25 minutes in the Warriors' 127-101 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Green pout together a trademark line, but he racked up fouls at an alarming rate and was whistled for his final one after having logged a modest 25 minutes. The 28-year-old's final line was particularly disappointing when considering he was coming off his first instance of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts this season. Green will look to make up for the abbreviated outing in a favorable matchup versus the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
