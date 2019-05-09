Warriors' Draymond Green: Fouls out late in Game 5 victory

Green totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over the Rockets.

Green was quiet on the offensive end but still managed to finish with 12 rebounds and 11 assists before fouling out late in the Game 5 victory. Green also picked up his fourth technical foul of the playoffs and continues to show little respect for the officials. His constant questioning of calls could come back to bite him if the referees decide to take a stand against his somewhat aggressive approaches. Game 6 will be on Friday in Houston with the Warriors looking to wrap things up as opposed to rolling the dice in a Game 7.