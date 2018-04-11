Warriors' Draymond Green: Four points in limited action

Green accounted for four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists during the Warriors' 119-79 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday.

Green saw only 20 minutes of action Tuesday as the Warriors were resting most of their starters for the playoffs. The 27-year-old wrapped up his sixth NBA season by appearing in 70 games for the Warriors and averaging 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks, an impressive stat line. Green has two years remaining on his contract and is set to make around $17.5 million next year.