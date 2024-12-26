Green registered three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 loss to the Lakers.

The four rejections were Green's best showing in the category since he racked up five blocks Oct. 30 against the Pelicans, while he reached double-digit boards for the first time since Nov. 27. The veteran big's offense remains extremely inconsistent, and he's scored only seven total points over his last three appearances, but Green's defensive contributions keep him on the radar in fantasy formats where scoring is de-emphasized.