Warriors' Draymond Green: Four steals in win
Green accounted for nine points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Bulls.
Despite providing his usual strong defensive numbers, Green's inability to generate his own offense, paired with his inconsistent availability, has nuked his fantasy value. The star forward's seen action in just five of the team's past nine games, while averaging just 24.2 minutes per appearance. As expected, due to the more limited role he's finding himself in, Green's stats have taken a hit, with his trademark cross-category averages of 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.6 minutes barely cutting it in standard formats.
