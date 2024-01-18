Green and the Warriors won't play against the Mavericks on Friday as the game was postponed due to the passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.
The Warriors will have their second straight game postponed Friday due to the unexpected passing of Milojevic early Wednesday morning. No make-up date against Dallas has been announced yet, but the Warriors' next scheduled game is Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks.
