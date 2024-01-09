Green (coach's decision) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice and will partake in each practice this week, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Geen was reinstated by the NBA on Sunday following an indefinite suspension that lasted 12 games. However, he wasn't practicing during the suspension, so he'll need the week to practice and regain his conditioning. His return will be a major boost, especially given Chris Paul's indefinite absence following surgery on his fractured left hand.