Warriors' Draymond Green: Full line despite finger issues
Green (finger) offered 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Green's return from a one-game absence due to an index finger sprain was highly successful, as he posted his third consecutive double-double. The sixth-year forward's recent bump in offensive usage has been a pleasant development for fantasy owners, considering much of it has come with the rest of his first-unit teammates in the lineup. Factoring in Wednesday's line, Green heads into the All-Star break with double-digit shot attempts in six of his last eight games and double-digit point totals in five of those contests.
