Warriors' Draymond Green: Full line in Tuesday's victory

Green registered eight points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Green has gone for a double-double in two of the last three games, plus he amassed season highs in dimes, swats and minutes in this one. The 29-year-old veteran is off to a fairly slow start to the year. However, as long as Green continues to earn at least 30 minutes per night, which he has in three straight tilts, he's likely to continue producing solid numbers across most categories.