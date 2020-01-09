Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Full line in Wednesday's loss

Green (ankle) registered five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the Bucks.

Shot selection and turnovers (four) were the only issues in what was a workable, near-double-double stat line for the 29-year-old forward. Green's ankle injury is just one in a list of many that have affected him this season, but he still has some decent value to fantasy managers and perhaps more once guard D'Angelo Russell (shoulder) returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories