Warriors' Draymond Green: Full line in Wednesday's loss

Green (ankle) registered five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the Bucks.

Shot selection and turnovers (four) were the only issues in what was a workable, near-double-double stat line for the 29-year-old forward. Green's ankle injury is just one in a list of many that have affected him this season, but he still has some decent value to fantasy managers and perhaps more once guard D'Angelo Russell (shoulder) returns.