Warriors' Draymond Green: Full stat line in Tuesday's win

Green produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.

Fresh off being named an All-Star reserve, Green posted his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort while hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the third time in the last four games. The six-year pro also was typically solid as a facilitator, and he's now dished out at least six dimes in five straight as well. Green is enjoying what is easily his best all-around month of the season, with Tuesday's production pushing his January averages to 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 35.1 minutes over 10 contests.

