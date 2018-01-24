Warriors' Draymond Green: Full stat line in Tuesday's win
Green produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.
Fresh off being named an All-Star reserve, Green posted his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort while hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the third time in the last four games. The six-year pro also was typically solid as a facilitator, and he's now dished out at least six dimes in five straight as well. Green is enjoying what is easily his best all-around month of the season, with Tuesday's production pushing his January averages to 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 35.1 minutes over 10 contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Logs 36 minutes and 21 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Not on injury report•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Chicago•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday with shoulder injury•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts all-around game Friday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...