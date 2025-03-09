Green closed with 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 victory over the Pistons.

Green tied the team-high marks in rebounds and steals, providing a balanced outing en route to Golden State's fourth consecutive victory. The 35-year-old also sank multiple three-pointers for the 17th time in 50 regular-season games. The veteran big man has continuously stuffed the stat sheet in nine outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 30.4 minutes per contest.