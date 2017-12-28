Warriors' Draymond Green: Full stat line in win

Green totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and eight assists across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 win over the Jazz.

Green posted a typically well-balanced line, one that he generated in particularly efficient fashion considering he logged his lowest minutes total since Oct. 27. The veteran forward has four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, and he's taken double-digit shot attempts in three of those contests. While the increased usage is certainly a welcome sight for fantasy owners, it isn't likely to remain the norm once Stephen Curry (ankle) makes his return.