Warriors' Draymond Green: Game-time call Wednesday
Green (heel) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Green has missed the last three games due to heel soreness, and his status remains in question for Wednesday's clash. The team likely won't provide an update until after morning shootaround.
