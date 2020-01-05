Warriors' Draymond Green: Gets ejected in Saturday's loss

Green contributed two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 22 minutes before he was ejected in the third quarter of Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Pistons following his second technical foul of the contest. "I think the last couple games [Green has] looked tired," coach Steve Kerr told Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area after the loss. "I think you gotta remember that he's the lone guy, the lone holdover from the group that's been to the Finals five years in a row, and he looks tired to me."

Green isn't expected to face any further consequences for his double technical aside from perhaps a fine from the NBA, but Kerr's comments suggest that the three-time All-Star could receive a game or two off for rest or have his playing time reduced in the near future. The Warriors won't encounter their next back-to-back set until March, so at this point, there's no obvious scenario where Green might sit out unless Kerr specifies so. Golden State is back on the schedule Monday, when they'll head to Sacramento.