Green contributed 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 victory over the Heat.
Green has now scored 10 or more points in three out of five games and has maintained solid all-around production, but Thursday's performance wasn't all good, as he also had five turnovers for a second straight game. However, as long as Green continues to receive similar minutes going forward, he should remain a double-double threat if he can keep the scoring up.
