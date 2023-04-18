Green requested an X-ray on his right ankle following the Warriors' 114-106 loss to the Kings on Monday in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoff matchup, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

According to Spears, Green experienced soreness in his ankle, which he believes occurred when Kings big man Domantas Sabonis appeared to grab at the ankle while falling to the floor in the fourth quarter. Green responded by stomping Sabonis on the sternum, resulting in the former's ejection with 7:03 remaining in the period. The ankle issue is unlikely to be one that prevents Green from playing in Thursday's Game 3 at Chase Center, but the four-time All-Star could be at risk of a suspension while the NBA reviews his flagrant foul on Sabonis. Before his ejection, Green finished the night with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes.