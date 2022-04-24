Green amassed 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 126-121 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite shooting 50.0 percent from the field and notching 26 assists on 43 made field goals, the Warriors were unable to complete the Round 1 sweep. Green had another efficient afternoon before fouling out, as he finished as a game-high plus-18 in his 34 minutes of action. Golden State will look to finish off the Nuggets in Wednesday's Game 5 back in San Francisco.