Warriors' Draymond Green: Goes through 3-on-3 work Thursday
Green (shoulder) took part in some 3-on-3 work Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green has been sidelined for four straight games with a shoulder injury, but is hoping to be back on the floor either Friday against the Lakers or Saturday vs. the Nuggets. While the Warriors haven't provided a designation for Friday's contest yet, Green's ability to go through 3-on-3 work is at least encouraging for his overall recovery. As long as there's no issues following the increase in activity, Green will have a chance to be cleared during the Warriors' upcoming back-to-back set, so look out for another update in the near future.
