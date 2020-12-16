Green (undisclosed) participated in a full-speed, 12-minute scrimmage at practice Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward still won't play in Thursday's preseason finale, as coach Steve Kerr said it would be "irresponsible" to play him after the late arrival to camp, per Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News. Green's increased activities levels should give him a chance to suit up for Tuesday's season opener at Sacramento, though there's been no official indications of whether he's expected to play.