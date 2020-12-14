Green (undisclosed) participated in most of Monday's practice, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old isn't expected to play in any of Golden State's preseason games -- the final of which is Thursday at Sacramento -- but a near-full practice session represents significant progress after missing the start of camp. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Green isn't sure when he'll see game action but said, "I'm trying to figure that out now. All I can do is stay in the gym and get right." The Warriors season opener is Dec. 22 against the Nets.