Green went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a neck issue, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green appeared to injure his neck after diving for a loose ball that went out of bounds. He was replaced by Kevon Looney at the 6:22 mark, and Green went to the locker room after a quick conversation with trainers. Looney and Jonathan Kuminga would likely see an uptick in playing time if Green is unable to return to Sunday's contest.
